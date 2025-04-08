Back to overview
Gator Dredging kicks off the 2025 Jupiter Inlet sand trap project

Dredging
April 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The 2025 Jupiter Inlet Sand Trap Dredging and Beach Nourishment Project is officially underway.

Photo courtesy of Gator Dredging

Earlier in January, Jupiter Inlet District (JID) advertised a contract for the 2025 Jupiter Inlet sand trap dredging project.

On February 19th, the District awarded the 2025 contract to Gator Dredging, which is expected to complete the works in approximately 14 days of 24-hour operations.

The project consists of dredging approximately 100,000 cy of sand by hydraulic cutter suction dredge from the sand trap inside Jupiter Inlet, Palm Beach County, Florida, and pumping the material to the beach south of Jupiter Inlet per the project plans.

