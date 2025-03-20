Lake Worth Inlet closes temporarily due to dredge pipe repair

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
March 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Lake Worth Inlet will be temporarily closed today.

photo courtesy of Port of Palm Beach

According to the Port of Palm Beach, the Lake Worth Inlet will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the dredging contractor experiencing issues with the pipe that’s used to transport material from the water to the beach.

For safety reasons and to ensure proper space for dredging work without interference from vessel traffic, the pipe requires repairs,” the Port of Palm Beach said.

Once the repairs are completed, it will allow the contractor to resume dredging on the north side of the channel and the settling basin.

The project – conducted with the cutter suction dredger E.W. Ellefson – is set to ensure the inlet maintains an authorized depth and remains safe and accessible for vessels.

