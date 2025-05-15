VIDEO: Prep work underway for Zeekoevlei dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
May 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging of Zeekoevlei will start in June 2025, the City of Cape Town’s Spatial Planning and Environment Directorate said.

photo courtesy of City of Cape Town

Two sections of Zeekoevlei will be dredged: first Storm Bay and thereafter the contractor will move to the section known as Home Bay.

The dredged material will be pumped with a slurry pipeline from Zeekoevlei to dewatering ponds where the sediment can dry out.

