EXCLUSIVE: MaraSoft to equip new Royal IHC dredger with Marad system

June 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In close cooperation with Royal IHC, MaraSoft has won a contract to equip a newly built dredger for an Indian client with its Marad Fleet Management system.

photo courtesy of MaraSoft

Last time, we shared a project from our hometown. This time, it’s one from much farther away,” said Pieter van Urk, MaraSoft owner.

Marad is a type approved Fleet Management System consisting of various modules.

According to MaraSoft, it is practical, powerful and proven, used on thousands of vessels, plants, machinery and other locations.

Marad is used on thousands of vessels and installations, across virtually every maritime sector. From merchant ships and yachts to offshore rigs and workboats, our application streamlines fleet management for all types of vessels,” said MaraSoft.

