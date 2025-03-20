Vports to dredge the Ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho

Back to overview
Dredging
March 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

VPorts, the concessionaire responsible for the port complex of Vitória, Capuaba and Barra do Riacho, will invest approximately $5.2 million in the coming months for dredging works in Aracruz.

Photo courtesy of VPorts

The dredging works began on Monday, March 17, in Barra do Riacho and will be followed by the Port of Vitória campaign in April.

Approximately 600,000 cubic meters of sediment will be removed from both ports. “This will be the first dredging campaign carried out in Barra do Riacho, ensuring the port’s quality requirements. In Vitória, the dredging will allow the port to operate without any type of operational restriction,” highlighted Vports CEO Gustavo Serrão.

The dredged material will be sent to a licensed ocean disposal site. During the works, expected to last approximately 60 days, the ports will continue to operate and the interventions will be communicated and planned in advance with the port community.

This investment is part of the strategic plan to improve and modernize the infrastructure of the ports, promoting greater safety and efficiency in its operations.

