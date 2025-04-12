Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Adani unveils new Water Injection Dredger

EXCLUSIVE: Adani unveils new Water Injection Dredger

Dredging
April 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Gagan Pal Singh Diwan, the Vice President (Head Dredging operations & Maintenance) Adani Ports, has unveiled the company’s latest achievement from their dredging department – a new Water Injection Dredger (WID).

photo courtesy of Gagan Pal Singh Diwan LinkeIn

We have successfully developed an in-house Water Injection Dredger (WID) by converting a Multicat vessel,” said Singh Diwan.

“This innovative WID has pumping capacity of 10,000 m³ per hour and can dredge up to 20 meters.”

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) provides Dredging and Reclamation solutions primarily for port and harbor construction.

Also, the Adani Group started investing in developing a dredging fleet in 2005 to achieve planned high paced growth in the port sector.

According to the Group, it has been a major success story since then and APSEZL today operates a large fleet of dredgers and it is one of the largest dredging equipment capacity in India.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles