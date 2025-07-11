Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Water injection dredger Aquadelta ready for Sheerness job

Water injection dredger Aquadelta ready for Sheerness job

Dredging
July 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Sheerness said that a dredging program is about to begin at the Sheerness Car Terminal.

photo courtesy of peelports.com

All work will be carried by the water injection dredger (WID) Aquadelta.

The dredging operations are expected to start tomorrow and will be completed over 2 consecutive tides, the Port said.

photo courtesy of peelports.com

Dredging will take place in Sheerness Docks, in the vicinity of the new car terminal extension.

All vessels maneuvering within or transiting Sheerness Harbor should navigate with caution, the Port added.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles