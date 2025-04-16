BREAKING NEWS: 1 dead, 9 missing as dredger capsizes in Occidental Mindoro

Back to overview
Dredging
April 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A Filipino-flagged dredging vessel Hong Hai 16, carrying 23 crew members, capsized off the coast of Barangay Malawaan, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, yesterday.

photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog

According to the initial reports:

  • 1 Chinese national was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,
  • 6 Filipinos and 7 Chinese crew members were rescued,
  • 9 individuals are still missing.

The vessel was preparing to depart with a cargo of sand when it suddenly tilted and overturned.

Local media said that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Authorities, including the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and local government units, are working round-the-clock to locate the missing crew.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

More info will follow…

