Coast Guard: Four dead after dredger capsizes off Occidental Mindoro

April 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippine Coast Guard said that four people – including a Chinese national – have died and seven others are still missing after a dredging vessel carrying 25 people capsized two days ago off Occidental Mindoro.

photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog

Yesterday, the divers recovered two more bodies during search-and-rescue operations, bringing the death toll to four.

One body was found at the accommodation area below the dredger Hong Hai 16 bridge.

There were 13 Filipino and 12 Chinese crew members on board – six Filipinos and eight Chinese nationals had been rescued.

Also, the Marine Environmental Protection Enforcement Response Group – Southern Tagalog successfully deployed an additional 10 segments (250 meters) of oil spill boom in the affected area, said PCG.

A surface assessment confirmed no visible oil sheen in the vicinity as of this report.

