Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Search continues for possible survivors in dredger accident off Occidental Mindoro

Search continues for possible survivors in dredger accident off Occidental Mindoro

Dredging
April 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in coordination with the Local Government Unit (LGU), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and other key stakeholders, is continuing its intensive efforts in response to the recent capsizing of the dredger Hong Hai 16 off waters of Rizal, Occidental Mindoro.

photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog

In partnership with all stakeholders, the PCG is exhausting all efforts to locate and rescue the missing individuals onboard as its foremost objective,” PCG said in a statement.

So far, two people have been confirmed dead after the incident, including a Chinese citizen.

According to PCG, the vessel’s owner and operator have been formally instructed to begin the process of vessel extraction by hiring an accredited salvor.

The Coast Guard has also conducted an underwater survey and is currently assessing all potential risks, such as debris obstruction, poor visibility, adverse weather, and underwater cliffs, before proceeding with operations.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles