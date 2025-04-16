Coast Guard: Second fatality retrieved from dredger in Occidental Mindoro

Back to overview
Dredging
April 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

This morning, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) retrieved the cadaver of a second crew member of the dredging vessel Hong Hai 16 that capsized off Rizal, Occidental Mindoro.

photo courtesy of PCG

According to PCG, the dredger capsized at approximately 100 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Malawaan around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. It had 25 crew members, of which, 13 are Filipinos and 12 are Chinese.

Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, commander of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog, said that the second fatality is a Filipino, whose identity was not immediately revealed pending notice to the immediate family.

The one that we recently recovered is a Filipino. That brings the total of two casualties,” Tuvilla said.

Earlier, the PCG said that the cadaver of a Chinese crew member was found by PCG divers.

Meanwhile, 14 crew members (six Filipinos and eight Chinese) were rescued, leaving 9 others (6 Filipinos and 3 Chinese) still unaccounted for.

