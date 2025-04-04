Sunshine Coast Council considers measures to protect four stretches of its coast

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
April 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Sunshine Coast Council is acting now to safeguard its coastline and coastal communities from the impacts of climate change. According to their official announcement, the Council is carefully investigating how to manage important coastal areas through Coastal Hazard Adaptation Precinct Planning (CHAPP) investigations at Maroochydore, Mooloolaba, Golden Beach and Caloundra (Bulcock Beach).

photo courtesy of oursc.com.au

Possible adaptation elements that are part of our investigations include revetment walls, landscaped berms, raised open space, raised roads, seawalls and increased stormwater outlet capacity,” Environment and Liveability Portfolio Councillor, Maria Suarez, said.

“It is important to note that not all adaptation elements highlighted through our investigations are within Council’s jurisdiction to deliver.

“Proposals for adaptation solutions that fall outside of Council’s jurisdiction would be deferred to the relevant authorities for their consideration, with their response informing the planning investigations.”

Environment and Liveability Portfolio Councillor, Tim Burns, emphasised the importance of community feedback on what they valued about coastal areas and their priorities.

Overall, the engagement was really positive and constructive, highlighting how our community is passionate about the issues affecting their region, particularly those related to coastal hazards,” Cr Burns said.

Community concerns

Community concerns varied across the investigation areas.

In Golden Beach and Caloundra (Bulcock Beach), the community shared their concerns regarding coastal hazard impacts, stormwater flooding, water quality and marine safety in Pumicestone Passage.

In Maroochydore, the concerns centred on erosion, stormwater flooding, rising tidal levels and water quality.

For the Mooloolaba community their concerns were erosion, sedimentation in canals and waterways, stormwater runoff and tidal changes.

