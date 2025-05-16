Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Boskalis in Oman: Sohar dredging project in full swing

Boskalis in Oman: Sohar dredging project in full swing

Dredging
May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis has just released the latest update on their Sohar dredging project, saying that the work is nearing its completion.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The final phase of a dredging project is often not the most challenging, but it typically takes the most time. This is also the case for the Sohar project in northern Oman,” said Boskalis.

“In recent months, our trailing suction hopper dredgers Willem van Oranje and Coastway, along with our backhoe dredger Colbart, dredged some four million cubic meters of sand to make space for a new LNG terminal in the existing SOHAR Port and Freezone.”

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Currently, Boskalis’ Willem van Oranje has departed the Gulf of Oman, while the Coastway continues to work alongside the Colbart.

They are assisted by Boskalis’ tug Aquamarine and the plough-equipped multicat Sidi and tasked with leveling the last peaks.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles