Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Sebastian Inlet beach restoration project in full swing

Sebastian Inlet beach restoration project in full swing

Beach Nourishment
April 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic


With approximately 92,000 cubic yards of sand placed by truck on the beaches south of Sebastian Inlet, ATL Diversified is now pumping sand from the Sebastian Inlet channel to the remainder of the project areas.

Photo courtesy of the Sebastian Inlet District

ATL placed approximately 92,000 cubic yards of material on part of a 2.5-mile stretch of beach between Ambersand Beach and McLarty Treasure Museum south of Sebastian Inlet.

The company is now dredging the inlet channel and has deposited over 40,000 cubic yards of beach-compatible sand at the project site as of April 21.

Project challenges, including equipment failures and construction delays will likely prevent the contractor from meeting its goals of dredging approximately 215,000 cubic yards from a designated sand trap and the adjacent navigation channel, but the District and the contractor are working to resolve the issue.

Dredged sand is being placed on the downdrift beaches between the state park’s day use beach on the south side of the inlet and McLarty Treasure Museum.

The project is necessary for the Sebastian Inlet District to meet its requirement to  bypass sand that migrates into the inlet system to downdrift beaches per the Florida Beach & Shore Preservation Act.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles