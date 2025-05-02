Back to overview
Harvey Cedars beachfill work underway

Beach Nourishment
May 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) is currently conducting dredging and beachfill operations in Harvey Cedars, N.J.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, this work is designed to maintain the dune and berm system, which serves to reduce the risk of coastal storm damages.

The sand is being pumped onto the beach at a number of the most eroded portions within Harvey Cedars.

photo courtesy of USACE

Dune crossovers/access paths, fencing, dune grass planting, and other features will be installed/repaired as part of the contract. 

