Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work on second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach starts soon

Work on second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach starts soon

Beach Nourishment
May 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is set to begin work on the second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach a week from today, with initial construction is projected to start on 2nd St, next Monday, May 12th.

photo courtesy of USACE

Construction will likely occur 24/7 until complete, which may include backup alarms, lights, and other noise associated with active construction projects, said USACE.

Sand will be pumped onto the beach from offshore and graded into place by bulldozers and other equipment.

Sections of the beach will be closed off while working in approximately 1,000 ft intervals,” said USACE.

“To ensure public safety, beach access will be restricted in the active construction zone, but will remain open elsewhere along the beach.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles