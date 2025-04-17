Weeks Marine: Mexico Beach Restoration Project nears end

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
April 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine’s crews are in the final stages of the Mexico Beach Restoration Project in Florida.

photo courtesy of Weeks

After Hurricane Michael displaced more than 400 million cubic yards of beach shoreline, Weeks’ team has been working to restore and reinforce the coastline.

Over the last several months, we’ve been moving down the beach in 1,500-foot sections – dredging more than 1,000,000 cubic yards of sand from an outside location with the same sand quality and redistributing it along the beach,” the company said.

“To date, we’ve rebuilt three miles of 14-foot dunes and extended the beach berm by approximately 175 feet from the seaward toe of the dune, enhancing the shoreline’s resilience.”

The crews are on track to finish the work tis week – just in time for turtle season.

