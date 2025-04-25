Cottrell Contracting secures Kings Bay dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
April 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cottrell Contracting of Chesapeake, Virginia, has won a $9.1 million contract for maintenance dredging work in Kings Bay, Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Cottrell Contracting

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the work consists of maintenance dredging within the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay including the main channel to varying depths, upper turning basin, Site Six, Magnetic Silencing Facility, Explosive Handling Basin, Explosive Handling Wharves, Medium Auxiliary Repair Dock, Refit Wharves and the Drydock Caisson Gate and Sill.

The placement of the dredged material will be at Disposal Area Crab Island (D/A-C).

Kings Bay Submarine Base is dredged annually and is funded with 100% Navy funding. Cutter-suction dredges are utilized to complete the work.

The latest maintenance dredging campaign has an estimated completion date of February 18, 2026.

