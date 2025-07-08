Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MES: Successful restoration of TSHD Stuyvesant

MES: Successful restoration of TSHD Stuyvesant

Dredging
July 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

McCullough Engineering Services (MES) said that the repair work on the Stuyvesant, a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) owned by The Dutra Group, is now complete.

photo courtesy of The Dutra Group

The vessel suffered significant fire damage on November 2, 2024, and was returned to full operational status in less than eight months – successfully completing sea trials on June 20, 2025, and resuming work just days later.

The repair work was conducted at BAE Systems Jacksonville, with MES leading the project from damage assessment through final commissioning.

Under the leadership of Devin Smith, Vice President of Commercial Programs, the company delivered a comprehensive engineering and project management effort to restore the Stuyvesant to fully certified, mission-ready condition, MES said.

This project is a testament to what’s possible when engineering precision, fast decision-making, and client collaboration come together,” said Devin Smith, Vice President of Commercial Programs. “The Stuyvesant is back to work and fully capable – proof that even the most complex maritime setbacks can be overcome with the right team in place.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles