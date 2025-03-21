Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dutra expanding its fleet with a new hopper dredge

Dutra expanding its fleet with a new hopper dredge

Vessels
March 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Dutra Group is expanding its fleet with a new 10,464 cubic yard Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge, named “Adele”.

Photo courtesy of Dutra

The “Adele” will be constructed at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton and Port St. Joe Florida facilities.

The newbuild will join Dutra’s 9,870 cubic yard Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge “Stuyvesant” serving the nation’s essential waterways.

We are proud to partner with The Dutra Group on this exciting new project that will substantially enhance its operations,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “As the most experienced builder of dredges in the U.S., we are confident that we will deliver an exceptional vessel that will meet Dutra’s customer’s unique needs.”

This state-of-the art, technically efficient new build vessel is designed meet our nation’s maritime infrastructure needs, now and in the future, as the low-cost provider dredging services, including channel deepening, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment and coastal restoration projects,” said Harry K. Stewart, President and CEO at The Dutra Group. “America’s military and consumers depend on our ability to keep our U.S. waterways open and safe.”

The collaboration between The Dutra Group, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, and Royal IHC represents a blend of expertise and innovation.

Eastern is experienced in building high-specification dredges in the U.S., which complements Royal IHC’s advanced design capabilities, state-of-the-art dredging equipment, automation, and environmental awareness.

Delivery of the new dredge, which is named in honor of Bill Dutra’s mother, Adele Coelho, is scheduled for 2028.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles