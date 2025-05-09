Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Port of Funafuti upgrade by Hall Contracting

VIDEO: Port of Funafuti upgrade by Hall Contracting

Business development
May 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

As Tuvalu’s sole international port, the Port of Funafuti is responsible for importing and exporting domestic and overseas shipments and facilitating crucial inter-island transport. Hall Contracting is delivering an array of upgrades to the port’s facilities on behalf of the Government of Tuvalu and The World Bank.

photo courtesy of Hall

The upgrades have enabled the efficient and sustainable transport of cargo and passengers to and from the port, Hall said.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.





Related news

List of highlighted news articles