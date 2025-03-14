Ebeye breakwater project in full swing

Back to overview
Breakwater Construction
March 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Hall Contracting Pty Ltd has just released the latest update from the Ebeye breakwater project in the Republic of the Marshall Island (RMI).

photo courtesy of Hall

The first of two 40,000-tonne armor rock shipments arrived on site this week after a 30-day voyage to Ebeye where Hall is constructing a 1.8km seawall.

Ahead of the barge’s arrival, the team constructed an unloading facility to transport the rock ashore which involved repurposing concrete that had been discarded along the beachfront to form a road to the facility.

The second shipment is expected to arrive in June, Hall said.

As one of the world’s smallest and lowest-lying island nations, RMI is extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change and severe weather events.

