TCAP's second phase coming along nicely

Dredging
March 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Hall Contracting is making significant progress with the second phase of the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project (TCAP-II).

Photo courtesy of UNDP

According to the latest update from the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, the contractor has dredged over 14,000 cubic metres of sand from the lagoon and filled 125 geotextile bags.

TCAP-II aims to reduce Tuvalu’s vulnerability to the adverse impacts of flooding, shoreline erosion, and rising sea levels along the southern lagoon shoreline of Fogafale Island, housing around half of Tuvalu’s 12,000 population.

The project aims to protect 800 meters of vulnerable shoreline on the capital, as well as reclaim approximately eight hectares of new, safe, raised land.

If all goes according to schedule, the phase 2 of the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project will be completed by the end of August 2025, with a full handover to Government by mid-2026.

