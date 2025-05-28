Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation project update

Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation project update

Coastal Protection
May 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Hall Contracting continues to make great progress on the second phase of the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project.

Photo courtesy of the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji

The work underway in Area 3 is a key part of creating eight hectares of climate-resilient land that will safeguard Tuvalu against rising sea levels through 2100.

According to the latest update, dredging continues in Area 3 for Lift 1, with material being stockpiled and screened for processing.

Next, reef excavation and preparation are ongoing to support stable reclamation. Also, geofabric has been placed and mega bags installed to reinforce the reclamation face with 5 cubic meters of geotextile bags already filled and placed along the main reclamation front.

This coastal adaptation project is part of a broader commitment to building a resilient future for Tuvalu by reclaiming approximately eight hectares of new, safe, raised land.

The second phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of this summer, with a full handover to the Government by mid-2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles