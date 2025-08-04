Eurobodalla: Spotlight on Long Beach protection program

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
August 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Eurobodalla Shire Council is gearing up to start work on a new coastal protection structure at the eastern end of Long Beach.

photo courtesy of esc.nsw.gov.au

The final plans are now complete, and we’re just waiting on the last few approvals before construction begins,” the council said.

“Large sandbags are currently in place along the shoreline, providing temporary protection while we’ve been planning a more permanent solution. They’ve helped shield Bay Road from erosion, although the area did take a hit during recent storms. Our plan is to sort out those issues first so everything’s ready to go when construction begins.”

The council is building a 248-metre-long rock revetment that follows the natural curve of the shoreline along Bay Road – from just past Fauna Avenue to a little beyond the cul-de-sac.

This sloped structure will be made from large igneous rocks embedded in the sand, rising toward Bay Road.

Also, the lower part of the revetment will be buried beneath the sand, while the top will be planted with native vegetation to help stabilize the area and create a more natural look.

Designed to absorb wave energy and reduce erosion, it is set to provide long-term protection for Bay Road – lasting around 50 years.

