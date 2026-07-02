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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis and Van Oord win EUR 500M dredging contract in Sweden

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis and Van Oord win EUR 500M dredging contract in Sweden

Business development
July 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis and Van Oord have been awarded a large dredging contract as part of the Malmporten Project in the Port of Luleå, Sweden.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The contract was awarded by the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Luleå and has a total value of approximately EUR 500 million, split equally between Boskalis and Van Oord.

Under the contract, the joint venture will deepen the port’s fairway and harbor basin, allowing it to accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 14.7 meters and a cargo capacity of up to 85,000 tons.

According to Boskalis, this marks a significant increase of nearly two times the current capacity of 45,000 tons. Also, this expansion will improve operational efficiency and contribute to lower emissions per ton of transported cargo.

Project execution is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027.

Activities will take place during the ice-free seasons and will be completed before mid-August 2030, Boskalis said.

The works involve dredging approximately 14 million cubic meters of material, including sand, silt, clay, moraine soils, boulders and significant quantities of fresh rock. Part of the dredged material will be reused for land reclamation to enable the development of a new deepwater port area.

Luleå, capital of the northern province of Norrbotten, is undergoing a significant green industrial development driven by investments in fossil-free steel and sustainable energy. The ongoing transformation of the Port of Luleå is set to strengthen its role as a key regional logistics hub supporting this transition.

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