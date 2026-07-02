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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul nabs Martín García dredging deal

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul nabs Martín García dredging deal

Business development
July 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul has won a contract for the dredging operations, maintenance, widening and potential improvement works on the Martín García Channel, the Administrative Commission of the River Plate (CARP) said. 

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

On June 12, the Technical Evaluation stage of the Tender was concluded, which ensures the navigability conditions and the development of strategic improvements for the waterway, and provides for a contractual term of five years, with an option to extend for another five additional years.

At that stage, through CARP Resolution No. 14/26, Jan De Nul and Boskalis International Uruguay S.A. were declared Qualified Bidders.

Last week, the Economic Offers of both companies were opened for the execution of the contract for an initial term of 5 years, resulting in:

  • Offer No. 1 – Jan De Nul – in the amount of $65.994.000, and
  • Offer No. 3 – Boskalis International Uruguay S.A. – in the amount of $149.279.315.

As a result of the aforementioned process, CARP issued Resolution No. 17/26 yesterday, declaring the offer submitted by Jan De Nul to be the most advantageous.

The Martín García Channel extends for about 106.5km from km 39 of the Common Zone Channel of the Río de la Plata to km 0 of the Uruguay River and is an important route for the foreign trade of Argentina and Uruguay.

The waterway has a depth of 34 feet, equivalent to 10.36m, in soft bottoms, and 38 feet, equivalent to 11.58m, in hard bottoms. It was built as a single-lane canal for vessels of up to 245m in length and 32.6m in beam.

This dredging program is a fundamental step in guaranteeing the navigability and safety of the Martín García Channel, a strategic infrastructure for trade and regional connectivity, CARP concluded.

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