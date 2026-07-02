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Home Dredging Today Congressman Rouzer: Surf City’s federal beach nourishment clears major hurdle

Congressman Rouzer: Surf City’s federal beach nourishment clears major hurdle

Coastal Protection
July 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Following years of collaboration with the Town of Surf City and the USACE Wilmington District, Congressman David Rouzer said that the Surf City’s federal beach nourishment project will move to construction, clearing a major hurdle nearly two decades in the making.

photo courtesy of Rep. David Rouzer fb

Approval of the Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project followed action by the Trump Administration to allow the use of existing federal funding for initial construction. The Town and the Corps will now complete final steps needed to put the project out for bid.

The Town of Surf City, after years of work, now has the federal approval and funding it needs to strengthen its coastal resilience and better safeguard the community’s homes, businesses and infrastructure from future storms for decades to come,” said Congressman Rouzer. 

The Surf City CSRM Project is a federal partnership between the Town of Surf City and the Corps designed to reduce the risk of coastal storm damage, protect coastal infrastructure, and strengthen the long-term resilience of Surf City’s shoreline. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved existing Disaster Relief Act of 2019 funding for initial construction authorization. Future nourishment cycles will be authorized through the upcoming Water Resources Development Act (WRDA).

The project focuses on beach and dune nourishment along Surf City’s approximately six-mile shoreline, including construction of a new dune and an estimated 50-foot-wide beach berm to provide enhanced protection for the community.

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