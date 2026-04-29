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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: MVK crew busy on Victoria Channel to Seadrift 1 project

PHOTO OF THE DAY: MVK crew busy on Victoria Channel to Seadrift 1 project

Shoreline Erosion
April 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) undertakes shoreline stabilization projects – like the Victoria Channel to Seadrift 1 project – to protect navigation, because these structures are critical to maintaining safe, reliable harbor access.

U.S. Army photo by Rebecca Brown Capps

Vicksburg District (MVK) maintenance workers arrived in the Galveston District, March 10, 2026, to conduct work on a three-month shoreline protection project from the Victoria Channel to Seadrift 1.

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