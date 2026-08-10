Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GLDD wins $44.5M Babylon dredging contract

GLDD wins $44.5M Babylon dredging contract

Business development
August 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) has won a $44,5 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the federal navigation channel and deposition basin in Fire Island Inlet, with placement of dredged material as beach nourishment along the feeder beach west of the Fire Island Inlet.

photo courtesy of GLDD

The amount of this action is $44,500,000 with a total cumulative face value of $46,310,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received,” the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Babylon, New York, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2027.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $44,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, is the contracting activity.

Related News