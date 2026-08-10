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Home Dredging Today Palm Jebel Ali project: Jan De Nul finalizes the last palm leaves and the crown

Palm Jebel Ali project: Jan De Nul finalizes the last palm leaves and the crown

Business development
August 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Palm Jebel Ali is one of the most ambitious development projects in Dubai. The artificial island is designed in the shape of a gigantic palm tree, with a central trunk and sixteen leaves. The project is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which focuses on large‑scale and well‑connected communities and will significantly contribute to residential and recreational space by the sea.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

Since 2024, Jan De Nul has been continuing the development of the archipelago, the construction of which the company started between 2002 and 2008.

We are finalizing the last palm leaves and the crown, which are protected by a crescent‑shaped breakwater. We do this on behalf of property developer Nakheel, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate,” Jan De Nul said.

Dubai’s landmark takes shape

After shaping the crown and the palm leaves, we started constructing the beaches. Over a length of 64 kilometers, comparable to the entire Belgian coastline, we accurately profiled the shoreline. We first removed silted material and then replenished the beaches with new sand to create a stable and high‑quality coastal strip,” the company said.

In a final phase, Jan De Nul will carry out ground improvement works to deliver the site ready for construction.

Over the years, we have grown into a trusted partner of Nakheel. That trust translates into additional assignments, such as widening the trunk of the island by half a kilometer,” Jan De Nul added.

For this, they will dredge another ten million cubic meters of sand. In the autumn of 2026, Jan De Nul is set to complete its works on the archipelago.

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