Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD Ready for Action

Damen’s new Ultra Shallow Shoalbuster 3815 SD has successfully completed sea trials and bollard pull testing.

The newly designed vessel achieved 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull, while still being able to operate in extreme shallow waters. Despite this impressive show of power, noise levels inside all the cabins did not exceed 53dB.

According to Damen’s official release, they developed the design of the new Shoalbuster 3815 SD after extensive dialogue with numerous workboat operators from the oil and gas, and dredging industries, in addition to end clients who charter such vessels. This highlighted the need for a truly fit-for-purpose vessel capable of working in ultra-shallow waters.

“There are several projects in the world that operate in ultra-shallow working areas – in the Arabian Gulf and the Caspian Sea in particular,” said Jeroen van Woerkum, commercial manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld. “We designed this vessel to provide real added value to these projects.”

With the sea trials successfully completed, the Shoalbuster 3815 SD is going to be available for delivery and operation by the 1st of January 2020.

“We are very excited to show this new vessel to operators needing to carry out hose-, anchor- and buoy- handling and towing and support tasks for the oil & gas industry and the dredging sector in ultra-shallow waters,” concluded van Woerkum.