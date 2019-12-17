Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD Ready for Action

Image source: Damen

Damen’s new Ultra Shallow Shoalbuster 3815 SD has successfully completed sea trials and bollard pull testing.

The newly designed vessel achieved 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull, while still being able to operate in extreme shallow waters. Despite this impressive show of power, noise levels inside all the cabins did not exceed 53dB.

According to Damen’s official release, they developed the design of the new Shoalbuster 3815 SD after extensive dialogue with numerous workboat operators from the oil and gas, and dredging industries, in addition to end clients who charter such vessels. This highlighted the need for a truly fit-for-purpose vessel capable of working in ultra-shallow waters.

“There are several projects in the world that operate in ultra-shallow working areas – in the Arabian Gulf and the Caspian Sea in particular,” said Jeroen van Woerkum, commercial manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld. “We designed this vessel to provide real added value to these projects.”

With the sea trials successfully completed, the Shoalbuster 3815 SD is going to be available for delivery and operation by the 1st of January 2020.

“We are very excited to show this new vessel to operators needing to carry out hose-, anchor- and buoy- handling and towing and support tasks for the oil & gas industry and the dredging sector in ultra-shallow waters,” concluded van Woerkum.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

DOP Pump Put to the Test in Italy

Sales Construzione s.p.a. has used Damen DOP on wire crane to mine sand from the sea and replenish Tuscan beach in ...

read more →

Van Wijngaarden Opts for Damen

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has placed an order with Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld for a Damen Multi Cat 3013, to ...

read more →

AUXILIA Naming Ceremony

Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld last week hosted a naming ceremony for S.T. Marine Support’s new Multi Cat AUXILIA. The ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Damen, Marc Ink Pontoon Deal

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract for the delivery of a pontoon to a France-based company, Marc SA. The ...

read more →

Damen Opts for Wartsila

The technology group Wartsila has again been selected by the Netherlands-based shipbuilding company Damen Shipyards ...

read more →

Damen Seminar in Brisbane

Damen Services Brisbane, the Queensland Service Hub for the international Damen Shipyards Group, is set to host a ...

read more →

Damen Plough in the Caspian Sea

For maintenance of a port access channel in the Caspian Sea, Damen recently delivered a plough to a local work ...

read more →

TSHD Hein on Class Special Survey

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hein, owned by Van Der Kamp International Dredging BV, is a regular ...

read more →

New Shoalbuster 2711 by Damen

Damen Shipyards Group said in their latest announcement that they will present its new design of Shoalbuster to the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

MASTECH Award for Damen

Albwardy Damen has received an award for its innovative design of the new Damen Multibuster 8020 shallow draught, ...

read more →

Damen Shoalbuster for Herman Sr

The naming ceremony of Herman Sr. BV’s new shoalbuster TEDDY took place at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld ...

read more →

Herman Expands Its Fleet

A contract between Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld (DSHa) and Herman Sr. BV for the building of the first ...

read more →

VIDEO: DOP150 in Gansbaai Port

﻿ At Gansbaai in South Africa, the town’s fishing port badly needed maintenance dredging. Local contractor, ...

read more →

Damen to Invest in Bangladesh

Damen, a Dutch defense, shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate company, plans to invest in Bangladesh in a ...

read more →

Damen Tug for Gerd Stensen

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Gerd Stensen AS from Norway for the delivery of a Damen Stan Tug ...

read more →