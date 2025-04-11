Back to overview
Damen CSD650 Engineer Soltan Kazimov hits the water

Dredging
April 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A cutter suction dredging vessel (Damen CSD650) named Engineer Soltan Kazimov, commissioned by the Baku International Sea Trade Port, was successfully launched into the water via a floating dock at the Baku Shipyard today.

photo courtesy of Baku Shipyard

The vessel’s design was developed by the experienced naval architects and engineers of Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V., the Baku Shipyard said.

This marks the first instance in Azerbaijan where a dredging vessel of such specifications has been constructed domestically.

The CSD measures 61.20 meters in overall length, with a hull length of 49.30 meters, a beam of 10.50 meters, a draft of 1.65 meters, and a maximum dredging depth of 18 meters.

Remaining commissioning and sea trials are scheduled to be carried out at the outfitting quay of the Shipyard.

