Huge Bipartisan Appropriations Bill Passed

Image source: USACE

The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday overwhelmingly passed a sweeping FY 2020 budget (297 in favor and 120 opposed).

If the U.S. Senate passes the Bill on Thursday, and President Trump signs the legislation, then there will not be a government shutdown.

In the House approved domestic appropriations bill there is a section titled the “Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2020” which contains many dredging related projects.

Importantly, the House and Senate leaders agreed to a $377,650,000 regional dredging construction demonstration program as follows:

Regional Dredge Demonstration Program – To respond more effectively to critical national dredging requirements resulting from significant recurring storm events, in combination with routine annual dredging demands, the agreement directs the Corps to execute a multi-year dredging demonstration program within the Central Gulf Coast Region.

Key features of the program will explore innovative ways of executing dredging in a logical, sequenced manner, unconstrained by more traditional project-specific, account-specific, or single-year practices and seek efficiencies and cost savings by evaluating the region as a system to determine when combining work across multiple deep draft commercial navigation projects, across years, or across Construction and Operation and Maintenance accounts is appropriate.

By including the Mississippi River Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico (Southwest Pass) and other nearby Gulf Coast commercial navigation projects, the goals of the program are to include being more responsive to dredging demands within the region, while minimizing disruption to critical construction and maintenance dredging requirements enterprise-wide.

The agreement includes additional funding in the Operation and Maintenance account to support this demonstration program. Operation and Maintenance projects eligible for inclusion in the demonstration program may include Gulf of Mexico states between Florida and Texas, where appropriate. The agreement also includes Senate briefing and reporting requirements.

More Info

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

House Passes Kilmer Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday voted to approve a package of bipartisan bills to protect vulnerable ...

read more →

Committee Passes COASTAL Act

The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources yesterday passed the Conservation of America’s Shoreline ...

read more →

More Funding for Port Projects

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) expressed their deep concern over the U.S. Senate’s approval ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Full Utilization of the HMT Fund

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed by a recorded vote the Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance ...

read more →

DCA for Full Utilization of HMT

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider H.R. 2440, Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance Trust ...

read more →

Improving Oregon's Infrastructure

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has secured key provisions that will help create jobs and improve infrastructure ...

read more →

Funding Boost for Rye Dredging

The Senate Appropriations Committee has passed funding legislation for fiscal year (FY) 2020 that funds the ...

read more →

More Funding for Anacostia River

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has just announced that her amendment to the fiscal year 2020 Energy and Water ...

read more →

Boost for Chesapeake Bay

Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and his colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee have passed two bills ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Prioritizing Everglades Funding

The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee earlier this week passed the 2020 Energy and Water ...

read more →

Record USACE Funding in FY 2020

The U.S. House has released the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2020. The bill ...

read more →

DeFazio Introduces H.R. 440 Act

Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Peter DeFazio, last week introduced H.R. 440 the ...

read more →

Senators Push for NESP

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, Dick Durbin, Chuck Grassley and Tammy Baldwin, along with U.S. Representatives Jason Smith ...

read more →

Call for Everglades Funding

U.S. Representatives Brian Mast, Alcee Hastings, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Francis Rooney are leading a bipartisan ...

read more →

Milestone for Red River Valley

North Dakota Senator, John Hoeven, yesterday joined Col. Samuel Calkins, Commander of the USACE St. Paul District, ...

read more →