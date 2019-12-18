Jan De Nul Completes Liepaja Port Dredging

Image source: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul Group has successfully completed the capital dredging works for the improvement of Liepaja Port in Latvia.

The scope for Jan De Nul Group entailed the removal of 2.7 million m³ of sediments to deepen the port access channel from 12.5 m to 14.5 m, and to create a new navigation channel of -14 m towards one of the main bulk terminals within the port area.

Commenting the latest news, Mieke de Mûelenaere, Jan De Nul Project Manager of the Liepaja project, said: “We are proud to be able to finish the project 1.5 months ahead of schedule. Liepaja challenged us and we have succeeded. We are grateful to our colleagues of LSEZ for the constructive and positive cooperation which also led to this success.”

Challenging weather and soil conditions

During the execution of the project, Jan De Nul faced challenging weather and soil conditions.

Liepaja is one of the three major ports in Latvia, located along the west coast. It is known for the cold temperatures in winter and adverse weather conditions in general.

A big challenge for the Jan De Nul vessels was the high waves that regularly can be observed in the Baltic Sea, especially during winter. As Liepaja’s nickname ‘The city where the wind is born’ suggests, strong winds also had an impact on the project planning.

“For the dredging works, the self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) Fernão de Magalhães, assisted by three split hopper barges, was specifically chosen because of the heterogenous material in the Baltic Sea. The Fernão de Magalhães had to remove very hard-to-dredge glacial sediments of sand, clay, stone and large boulders,” said Jan De Nul in their announcement.

Despite these challenging weather and soil conditions Jan De Nul Group was able to deliver the project in less than 9 months, 1.5 months ahead of schedule.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Hall Completes Rosslyn Bay Job

Rosslyn Bay boaties are benefiting from improved access to the popular Australian harbor, with Queensland dredging ...

read more →

Port of Gdańsk Project on Track

Construction work on the Port of Gdańsk new harbor wharf is moving on nicely, according to the SSAB whose steel ...

read more →

La Conner Marina Gig Underway

Dredging works that will maintain safe depths for vessels traveling the north and south basins of the La Conner ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Kherson Port Dredging Complete

Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has just announced the completion of dredging operations in the Port of ...

read more →

Newhaven Dredging Complete

ML (UK) Dredging team has just announced the successful completion of the Newhaven Harbor dredging project. The ...

read more →

Canaveral Dredging Wrapped Up

The Canaveral Harbor maintenance dredging project wrapped up at the end of July, three months ahead of schedule, ...

read more →

Everett Plan Includes Dredging

The Port of Everett Commission has awarded a $3.37 million contract to American Construction Company for the fourth ...

read more →

West Beach Project in Full Swing

The Dorset Coast Forum has just released the latest update on the multi-million pound sea defense project at West ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 13–19, 2019).   CCCC ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Hay Point Dredging Complete

Trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane has now completed maintenance dredging works in existing ...

read more →

2nd Phase of Viau Terminal Works

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and LOGISTEC Corporation have just announced that Viau Terminal, which handles ...

read more →

Newport Dredging Completed

Bergerson Construction, Inc. completed a hydraulic dredging project last week for the Port of Newport at the NOAA ...

read more →

EA for Fargo-Moorhead Scheme

Col. Sam Calkins, commander of the USACE’s St. Paul District, has signed a ‘Finding of No Significant ...

read more →

Quonochontaug Scheme Done

J.F. Brennan Company has completed the beneficial use dredging project at Quonochontaug “Salt” Pond, bordering ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2018

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   VIDEO of the Vox Amalia ...

read more →