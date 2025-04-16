Back to overview
Straatman completes FAT of bow couplings for Jan De Nul

April 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Straatman completed a factory acceptance test (FAT) of two female parts for bow couplings for Jan De Nul Group last week.

photo courtesy of Straatman

The project includes:

  • Ø900 – 24 Bar for TSHD Filippo Brunelleschi,
  • Ø1000 – 24 Bar for TSHD Charles Darwin.

We built the entire bow discharge installation for the Filippo Brunelleschi back in 2002. It’s great to be part of her journey again,” Straatman said.

The bow discharge installation is the connection point between the dredger and the floating pipeline. It consists of:

  • Guide ring and gantry construction – Integrated into the bow of the dredger,
  • Bow coupling – A female part attached to the ship and a male part with a floater, connecting to the pipeline,
  • Hydraulic system – Operates the locking mechanism, ensuring a secure and leak-free connection,
  • High-durability materials – Designed for long-term performance in demanding conditions.

