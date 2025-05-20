Keeping the Ghent–Terneuzen Canal navigable by Jan De Nul

Back to overview
Dredging
May 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

For the past four years, Jan De Nul has ensured that the Ghent–Terneuzen Canal in Belgium remained navigable, and they will keep doing so in the year ahead, the company said today.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

This work is set to allow large seagoing vessels to reach the port of Ghent, keeping the North Sea Port fully accessible.

Ensuring waterways stay navigable around the globe is one of our key ambitions. Because transport over water means lower emissions, less congestion, and fewer accidents compared to road or air transport,” Jan De Nul said.

The dredging work is being conducted under the supervision of Departement Mobiliteit en Openbare Werken – afdeling Maritieme Toegang.

