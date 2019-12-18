Ketchikan Blasting Operations Kick Off

Image source: J.E. McAmis

J.E. McAmis and Contract Drilling and Blasting have successfully initiated their first test blast for the City of Ketchikan on the Removal of Berth II Rock Pinnacle Project in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Crews officially started drilling operations yesterday.

The purpose of the project is to drill/blast and dredge approximately 1-acre of rock down to elevation -41.5′ in support of shipping and vessel traffic for the City of Ketchikan.

For this project, McAmis mobilized from their base on the Columbia River on December 7, arrived in Ketchikan on December 15, and started operations on 17 December.

It is expected that this work will be completed by January 31, 2020.

Image source: J.E. McAmis

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

