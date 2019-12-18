Ketchikan Blasting Operations Kick Off

zoom Image source: J.E. McAmis

J.E. McAmis and Contract Drilling and Blasting have successfully initiated their first test blast for the City of Ketchikan on the Removal of Berth II Rock Pinnacle Project in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Crews officially started drilling operations yesterday.

The purpose of the project is to drill/blast and dredge approximately 1-acre of rock down to elevation -41.5′ in support of shipping and vessel traffic for the City of Ketchikan.

For this project, McAmis mobilized from their base on the Columbia River on December 7, arrived in Ketchikan on December 15, and started operations on 17 December.

It is expected that this work will be completed by January 31, 2020.