Western Marine: More dredging at Saint Paul Island

June 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Western Marine Construction Inc. from Seattle, Washington, has won a $12.3 million modification (P00002) to contract W911KB-24-C-0016 for repair of breakwater dissipation reefs, construction of scour hole protection and dredging.

photo courtesy of Western Marine Construction

Work will be performed in Saint Paul Island, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of October 31, 2027.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), fiscal 2024 and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,347,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District, is the contracting activity.

Serving the public and private business sectors, Western Marine’s sixty years in business represents a wide-ranging portfolio of projects throughout the State of Alaska, West Coast, and the Pacific.

Specialized marine capabilities include remote logistics, pile driving, dredging, underwater blasting and excavation, rock breakwaters, underwater drilling, etc.

