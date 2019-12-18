Two IHC Reheaters for Kenmare

Image source: IHC

The recently formed partnership between Royal IHC and Pyromak has already proven to be successful with an order for two reheaters for Kenmare Moma Processing (Mauritius) Limited.

The two indirect electric reheaters will operate at the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the north-east coast of Mozambique.

“The mine contains deposits of heavy minerals including ilmenite and rutile, as well as zircon. This order is another result of the strong relationship between IHC and Kenmare. Recently we delivered the third mining dredger for Kenmare, JULIA, which will also operate in the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique,” said Royal IHC in their latest release.

The indirect electric reheaters allow for the uniformed reheating of products by suspending the material in a fluid-like state. The complete surface of the material is then exposed to the electric heating elements. The discharge temperature is measured and controlled by adjusting the voltage supplied to the electric elements.

If no reheating is required, the control system switches off the power supply to the elements, but the fluidizing fan continues to operate, allowing material to flow through the reheater.

According to IHC, the reheater can adjust to changes in feed and ambient conditions rapidly, and also reduces operational costs.

