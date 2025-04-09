Back to overview
Home Dredging Today IHC Mining, CFlo World Limited join forces in Oceania

IHC Mining, CFlo World Limited join forces in Oceania

Business development
April 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

IHC Mining and CFlo World Limited have entered into a strategic partnership to bring sustainable mineral processing solutions to the Oceania mining sector.

Under this collaboration, IHC Mining will become the exclusive distributor of CFlo’s modular wet processing equipment across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

This partnership is set to redefine mining efficiency and sustainability in the region, said Royal IHC.

CFlo brings its expertise in custom-designed, plug-and-play mineral processing systems – factory-assembled and easily deployed globally – while IHC Mining contributes their deep-rooted industry expertise, and end-to-end metallurgical services from our Brisbane-based laboratory,” the companies concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles