Royal IHC technology word of the month: Fuel reformers

May 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Hydrogen and fuel cells can enable zero-emission ship operations, but their sailing range is limited, Royal IHC said.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Alternative fuels such as ammonia, methanol and methane offer a much greater range, but they rely on combustion engines and therefore emit nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter (PM).

Fuel reforming is a process that converts fuels such as ammonia, methanol and methane into hydrogen, which can then be used in fuel cells to power vessels. This conversion typically takes place within a dedicated unit, known as a fuel reformer or cracker.

The overall efficiency of a fuel cell system combined with a reformer is comparable to that of a combustion engine – but without the harmful NOx, SOx and PM emissions.

At Royal IHC, we have developed a concept design for a dredger that integrates methanol storage, reformers, and fuel cells,” the company said.

“This innovative design enables long-range sailing with net-zero-emissions.”

Royal IHC’s concept vessel, developed as part of the collaborative SH2IPDRIVE project, reflects their commitment to sustainable maritime solutions, the company concluded.

