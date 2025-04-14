Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Official naming of the Kenmare’s new dredgers

April 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Last Friday, Royal IHC held a naming ceremony for Kenmare’s two new high-capacity dredges at its shipyard in Kinderdijk, in the Netherlands.

Photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The event was attended by members of the Kenmare and Royal IHC management teams, as well as by the two women who the dredges are being named after: Sandra Clifton, wife of Kenmare’s Mozambique Country Manager, Gareth Clifton, and Calen Jamisse, daughter of Moma’s General Manager, Higino Jamisse.

The new dredgers, CSD Calen and CSD Sandra are customized mining dredgers, measuring 62 meters and weighing close to 1,000 tons, with a total installed power of 6,800 kVA and cutter power of 1,350 kW.

As they are electrically powered by using renewable hydro-electric power, these dredgers will contribute to Kenmare’s goal of reducing the carbon footprint of their operations.

