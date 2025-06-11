Back to overview
Kenmare’s new dredgers en route to Mozambique

June 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Last week, two newly built, high-capacity electric Cutter Suction Dredgers were successfully loaded onto a carrier vessel at the Royal IHC yard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands.

Photo courtesy of IHC

These customized mining dredgers – each measuring 62 meters in length and weighing nearly 1,000 tons – are now en route by sea to Mozambique where they will be handed over to Kenmare.

The new dredgers, CSD Calen and CSD Sandra, will operate at the Moma Mine, one of the largest titanium minerals deposits in the world.

The new dredgers will significantly enhance mining capacity, enabling Kenmare to efficiently extract titanium-rich sands from its mining ponds using all-electric technology.

