Stabilizing Tokeland Berm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District’s commander has declared an emergency December 17, in response to a request for assistance from the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe.

The request is to augment the tribe’s efforts to stabilize the Federally authorized flood risk reduction berm near the town of Tokeland, Washington.

Seattle District is making preparations to assist in the stabilization of 1,800 linear feet of berm and plans to send a team out to the site.

According to USACE, the tribe is currently placing riprap along the dune to reduce the threat of breaching.

“The Corps plans to send out a team of emergency responders who are familiar with the area and the specific threats from coastal storms,” said Doug Weber, the Seattle District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Management Branch Chief. “The team will work with the tribe to stabilize the berm and reduce the chances of a breach.”

The district will be monitoring conditions, as heavy rain and storm surge is forecasted during high tides to impact the region, putting coastal cities at risk.

The Corps last repaired the Shoalwater Bay Barrier Dune in 2018.