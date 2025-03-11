Trimble VIDEO: Accelerating breakwater construction at Mangalore

Back to overview
Breakwater Construction
March 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Trimble Civil Construction has released a very interesting video named “Accelerating Breakwater Construction with Trimble Marine Construction Systems”.

photo courtesy of Trimble

The video introduces the use of Trimble Marine Construction Systems at the Mangalore coastal protection project in India.

Coastal erosion was becoming an acute problem at Mangalore.

Communities were loosing their property and port operations also faced an imminent threat.

According to Trimble, the solutions was to realign existing breakwaters, construct offshore reefs and onshore groynes, to help develop the beach and stabilize the shoreline.

