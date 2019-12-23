Boskalis Nabs Port of Rotterdam Dredging Contract

Image source: Boskalis

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has won a multi-year contract for a maintenance dredging project in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, ensuring the continued safe access to the Port of Rotterdam.

The contract was awarded by the port and the Department of Public Works (Rijkswaterstaat).

The maintenance dredging program is set to take place in the Maasmond/Maasgeul area, the access channel and inner port basins of the port.

The award criteria included various sustainability metrics, including CO2 reducing measures, said Boskalis.

The initial contract duration is three years, beginning in March 2020, with the use of a mid-sized trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

According to Boskalis, this may be extended up to five more years through to 2028, subject to innovative and approved sustainability initiatives.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

The Slufter Opens for PFAS

The Slufter, the depot for contaminated dredged material from the Port of Rotterdam, can now also accept dredged ...

read more →

Boskalis Wins €45M Contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. recently won a contract by the Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure, ...

read more →

Botlek Dredging Wraps Up

The Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) and the Port of Rotterdam Authority ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

EUR 85M Contracts for Boskalis

Boskalis has won two contracts aimed at strengthening and protecting a stretch of seafront coastline from erosion ...

read more →

3rd Nomination for Safety Award

IADC today announced third nomination running to receive the Safety Award 2019 award – Van Oord and Boskalis agree: ...

read more →

Woodside Opts for Boskalis

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has been awarded the contract for the seabed intervention and shore ...

read more →

Boskalis Bags €70M Bahrain Deal

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) today announced a contract award by the Ministry of Works of Bahrain in ...

read more →

R.E. Staite Nabs Redwood Deal

R.E. Staite Engineering Inc., from San Diego, has won a $7 million contract for maintenance dredging the Redwood ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 20-26, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Hornsea 2 Contract for Boskalis

Boskalis has won the offshore export cable installation contract for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, located ...

read more →

Botlek Deepening Inaugurated

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has officially inaugurated the deepening of the Nieuwe Waterweg and Botlek basin, ...

read more →

EUR 75M Contracts for Boskalis

Boskalis has been awarded two contracts in Indonesia, including the expansion of the Makassar New Port container ...

read more →

Boskalis Secures Adelaide Deal

Boskalis has won a contract for the widening of the Port Adelaide Outer Harbor shipping channel in Australia. The ...

read more →

Creating New HORIZONS

Boskalis released a new edition of its Creating New HORIZONS magazine today. The magazine showcases groundbreaking ...

read more →

Christening of the TSHD Ecodelta

Van der Kamp’s new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ecodelta was christened last Friday (January 11) in ...

read more →