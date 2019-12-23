Boskalis Nabs Port of Rotterdam Dredging Contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has won a multi-year contract for a maintenance dredging project in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, ensuring the continued safe access to the Port of Rotterdam.

The contract was awarded by the port and the Department of Public Works (Rijkswaterstaat).

The maintenance dredging program is set to take place in the Maasmond/Maasgeul area, the access channel and inner port basins of the port.

The award criteria included various sustainability metrics, including CO2 reducing measures, said Boskalis.

The initial contract duration is three years, beginning in March 2020, with the use of a mid-sized trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

According to Boskalis, this may be extended up to five more years through to 2028, subject to innovative and approved sustainability initiatives.