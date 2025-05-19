Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Boskalis dredgers taking part in innovative carbon capture project

Vessels
May 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Gateway recently wrapped up a special project off the Dutch coast.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

On behalf of Allseas, the vessel dredged a pipeline trench for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project from the Maasmond – the busy waterway that serves as the main entrance to the Port of Rotterdam – to the P18-A platform in the North Sea.

The offshore pipeline and platform are key aspects in the unique project, which will permanently store CO2 from companies in the Rotterdam port area in depleted gas fields.

Once the pipeline was installed, dredger Gateway returned to the project site to protect it with a layer of sand against the forces of the North Sea.

Another part of the work for this project is being carried out by a team of air divers from Boskalis’ Inshore & Nearshore Diving Services unit.

From the company’s backhoe dredger Manu-Pekka, which served as their diving platform, they dived to a depth of about seventeen meters to work on parts of the previously installed pipeline.

In a later phase of the project, the divers will return to the P18-A platform to install some crucial components and then connect them to the subsea infrastructure.

