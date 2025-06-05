Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dubuque Barge and Fleeting nabs Riverdale contract

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting nabs Riverdale contract

Dredging
June 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Services Co., from Dubuque, Iowa, has won a $23.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Garrison Dam spillway approach rehabilitation project, including dredging and placement of riprap.

photo courtesy of marineinland.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Riverdale, North Dakota, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2028.

According to DoD, fiscal 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds, and 2023 civil operation and maintenance – Recovery Act funds in the amount of $23,816,251, were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles