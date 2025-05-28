Contract awarded for the Elizabeth Harbor infrastructure project

Back to overview
Infrastructure
May 28, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

VolkerStevin and VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd, as part of Portside, have been appointed by Ports of Jersey to design the construction work on Elizabeth Harbor.

Photo courtesy of VolkerStevin

The harbor is being reconfigured to increase freight capacity and improve passenger experience as part of the St Helier Harbor Master plan.

Portside is a strategic alliance between VolkerStevin, VolkerFitzpatrick and GEOMARINE LTD (Channel Islands), supported by strategic partners, Boskalis Westminster Ltd. and Arup. It has been formed to support Ports of Jersey in delivering the Elizabeth Harbor works and future infrastructure projects across the island.

The contract to design the construction work is a significant milestone which will pave the way for work on the harbor to start in autumn 2026. The project is then due to span two years from autumn 2026 to winter 2028.

The work on the harbor will involve the creation of a suspended deck to bring together the LoLo and RoRo freight operations. This will require some reclamation and dredging, and the construction of a concrete wall and revetment to absorb wave energy and protect against erosion.

Once the work is complete, operational equipment like cranes and forklifts can be moved from New North Quay to the new suspended deck at Elizabeth Harbor.

